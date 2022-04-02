Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of IAS opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

