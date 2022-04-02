Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

