InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.