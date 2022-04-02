International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IMAQU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

