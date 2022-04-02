International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSW. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

INSW opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

