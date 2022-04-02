International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THM opened at $1.02 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

