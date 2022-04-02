Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,824,930.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,603. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.