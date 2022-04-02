Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

