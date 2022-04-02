Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

