Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 368.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PTF opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $119.43 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.