Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $28.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

