Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

