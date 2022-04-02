Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives $106.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -679.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

