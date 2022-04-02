ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE IO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
