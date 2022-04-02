ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

