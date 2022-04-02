Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.
Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
