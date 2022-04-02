Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.76. 678,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

