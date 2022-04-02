Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

