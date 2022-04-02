iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

