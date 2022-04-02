iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

