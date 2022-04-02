iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.56 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

