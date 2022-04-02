iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

