iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

