iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

IBTK opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

