iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,586,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.