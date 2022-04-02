iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,586,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

