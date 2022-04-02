iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

