iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,923,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,520.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

