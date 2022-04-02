iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,085,000.

IWM traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $207.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,927,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,264,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

