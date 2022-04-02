iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

