iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Cut by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

