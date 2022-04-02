iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $9.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $464.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,718. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.