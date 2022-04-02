iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.