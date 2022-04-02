iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.55 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

