Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.65. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 16,200 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)
