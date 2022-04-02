Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.35

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.35 and traded as high as C$11.90. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 1,064,883 shares changing hands.

IVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 213.33.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

