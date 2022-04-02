J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $572,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $19.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.51. 2,746,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

