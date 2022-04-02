J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.51. 739,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,031,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

