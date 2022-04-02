J. Michael Hansen Sells 8,200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $423.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.05. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

