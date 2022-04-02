Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Up 4.2%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $93.98. 6,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 481,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

