James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

