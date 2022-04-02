James Investment Research Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

