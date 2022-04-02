James Investment Research Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 532,241 shares of company stock worth $38,982,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.