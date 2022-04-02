James Investment Research Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

ENPH stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry.

