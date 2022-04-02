James Investment Research Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.