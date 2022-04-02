Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWLLF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $$27.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

