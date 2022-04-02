Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,665 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $77.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

