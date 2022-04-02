Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $183.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.