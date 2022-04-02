Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AllianceBernstein worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 21.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

