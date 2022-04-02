Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.97. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.