Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.97. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile
