Jay Farner Acquires 8,900 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

RKT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

