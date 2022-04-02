JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $22.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$23.57 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

